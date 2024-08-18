Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1,172.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 34,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,298,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Vanderbilt University grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 26,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robbins Farley raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 11,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DLR. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Argus lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $149.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.94 and a 52 week high of $162.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 135.56%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

