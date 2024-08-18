Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 273,100.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OGS. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in ONE Gas by 290.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 147.8% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 72.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

OGS opened at $66.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.26. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $354.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ONE Gas from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.36.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

