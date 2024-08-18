Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 105.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 49,740 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,885,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,596,000 after acquiring an additional 187,726 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE D opened at $56.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $57.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on D. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.73.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

