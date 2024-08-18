Blue Trust Inc. Has $258,000 Stock Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 148.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.25 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $34.00 to $37.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $35.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.46. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $37.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.84.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($2.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($1.75). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.46) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

