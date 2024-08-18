Blue Trust Inc. Has $261,000 Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 173.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 19,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Unum Group news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,464.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Unum Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.78.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of UNM stock opened at $55.03 on Friday. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $41.75 and a 1 year high of $58.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.18 and its 200-day moving average is $51.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.81.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

