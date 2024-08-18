Blue Trust Inc. Has $263,000 Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 1,985.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,223,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in STERIS by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in STERIS by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $232.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.82 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.60. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $195.47 and a fifty-two week high of $243.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

STERIS Increases Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.16. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on STE. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.60.

Insider Activity at STERIS

In other STERIS news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $113,368.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,493.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

