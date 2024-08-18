Blue Trust Inc. Has $272,000 Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 49.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $212,771,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $83,561,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,571,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,764,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,042,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate stock opened at $179.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.48. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $104.29 and a 52-week high of $184.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.42) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.24%.

ALL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.94.

In related news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total transaction of $8,114,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,942,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

