Blue Trust Inc. Has $285,000 Position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,016 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMR. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 5.0% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC grew its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 2.9% in the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 1,541 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,823 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AMR. B. Riley boosted their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

NYSE AMR opened at $240.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $289.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.93. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.74 and a fifty-two week high of $452.00.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.03. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The firm had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 28.83 EPS for the current year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.