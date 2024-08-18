Blue Trust Inc. Has $539,000 Stock Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 843.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 154.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 265.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BCO. StockNews.com raised Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Brink’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brink’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $101.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.71. The Brink’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $64.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.63.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Brink’s had a return on equity of 69.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is 37.16%.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

