Blue Trust Inc. Has $556,000 Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 65.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,530 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 70 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In related news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total transaction of $181,264.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,979.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,773,834.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,342 shares of company stock worth $2,173,668. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE CI opened at $342.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $253.95 and a 52-week high of $365.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.07.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.13 EPS. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.4 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W raised The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.