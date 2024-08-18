Blue Trust Inc. Has $564,000 Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 158.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HII. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.00.

Shares of HII stock opened at $270.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $256.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.51. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $199.11 and a one year high of $299.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total transaction of $384,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,129.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

