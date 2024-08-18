Blue Trust Inc. Has $620,000 Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,254,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,494,714,000 after buying an additional 101,518 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,909,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,588 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $358,837,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Republic Services by 424.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,722,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,918 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 16.9% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,262,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,697,000 after purchasing an additional 182,645 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RSG stock opened at $203.27 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.23 and a 1-year high of $206.54. The stock has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 17.81%. Analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 37.54%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.00.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

