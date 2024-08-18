Blue Trust Inc. Has $628,000 Stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 456.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,774 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,490,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Bank by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,271,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,867,000 after purchasing an additional 940,895 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,402,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,633,000 after purchasing an additional 574,633 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,054,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,205,000 after purchasing an additional 393,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,240,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,421,000 after buying an additional 376,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

CADE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Cadence Bank from $34.50 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Hovde Group increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $33.00 to $36.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cadence Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Shares of CADE stock opened at $30.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.56 and a 200-day moving average of $28.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.98. Cadence Bank has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $34.13.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $742.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.95%.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

