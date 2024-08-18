Blue Trust Inc. Has $629,000 Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 67.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,461 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.60.

NYSE DHI opened at $178.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.97. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.08 and a twelve month high of $185.43. The stock has a market cap of $58.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.71.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

