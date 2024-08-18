Blue Trust Inc. Has $664,000 Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 52.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its position in Avery Dennison by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total transaction of $608,850.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,719,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 2,206 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $500,100.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,489.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total value of $608,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,719,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,689 shares of company stock worth $6,803,326 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.60 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.96.

AVY opened at $212.97 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $165.21 and a fifty-two week high of $233.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.79 and a 200 day moving average of $217.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 33.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.39%.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

