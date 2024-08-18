Blue Trust Inc. Has $846,000 Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 172.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of KLA by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on KLA from $730.00 to $680.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $860.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $990.00 to $960.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $805.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total value of $12,293,259.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,257,998.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $5,953,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,399,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total transaction of $12,293,259.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,329 shares in the company, valued at $74,257,998.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,769 shares of company stock valued at $21,324,890. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of KLAC opened at $819.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.15. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $440.15 and a 52-week high of $896.32. The firm has a market cap of $110.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $806.90 and its 200-day moving average is $734.62.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 29.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

