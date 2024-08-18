Blue Trust Inc. Increases Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 346.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 4,511.5% in the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 400,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,072,000 after buying an additional 391,326 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 507.5% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 14,458 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 228.4% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,931 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 29,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 13,326 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $80.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.64. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.454 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.16%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $318,736.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,034.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $257,982.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,826.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $318,736.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,034.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,163 shares of company stock worth $598,737. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.95.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

