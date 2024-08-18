Blue Trust Inc. Increases Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 76.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in SBA Communications by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 4,500.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Price Performance

SBAC stock opened at $218.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.65. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $183.64 and a 1 year high of $258.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.79.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.56). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SBAC. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.54.

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $11,048,327.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 109,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,328,521.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

