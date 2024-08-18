Blue Trust Inc. Increases Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 185.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 110,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 72,042 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.5% in the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 674,868 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after acquiring an additional 64,307 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.5% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 61,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,766 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,075,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,108,000 after purchasing an additional 194,425 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth about $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on KMI shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.11.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $21.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $455,026.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,841.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,311 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,391. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.