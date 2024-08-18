Blue Trust Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 795.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,254 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Stride were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stride in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Stride by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new stake in Stride during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stride in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LRN opened at $82.53 on Friday. Stride, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.06 and a 12-month high of $83.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.39.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $534.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.89 million. Stride had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LRN. Barrington Research raised their target price on Stride from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Stride in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Stride in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Stride from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

