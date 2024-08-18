Blue Trust Inc. Increases Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 46.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,683 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $381,960,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,985,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in PulteGroup by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,892,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,316,000 after acquiring an additional 523,623 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 130.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 388,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,837,000 after purchasing an additional 219,609 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 40.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 733,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,511,000 after purchasing an additional 212,837 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PulteGroup

In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 28,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $3,748,504.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,729,065.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PulteGroup Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:PHM opened at $122.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.80 and a 52-week high of $135.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.68. The company has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.61.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.56. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Friday. Zelman & Associates upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PulteGroup from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.14.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

