Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 1,483 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,518 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,101 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on NIKE from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (down previously from $114.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush dropped their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,260.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE opened at $83.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.84. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.