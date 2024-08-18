Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 234 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,360,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at about $733,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $201.87 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $161.65 and a one year high of $275.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.62.

Charles River Laboratories International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.00.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

