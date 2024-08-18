Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 2,637 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WY. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 136,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 65,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $169,814.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,226. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY opened at $29.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $36.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

