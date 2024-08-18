Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 3,026 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 1,271.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 156,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,900,000 after purchasing an additional 83,320 shares during the period. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $997,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $558,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3,477.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 566,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,804,000 after acquiring an additional 550,355 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 367,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at $728,598.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,958,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $94.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of 53.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.61. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.05 and a 1 year high of $165.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

