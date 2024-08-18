Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 3,361 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 1,836.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in Arcosa by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 168.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 273.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 77,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after buying an additional 56,720 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Arcosa during the second quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Arcosa by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACA shares. Stephens upgraded Arcosa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Antonio Carrillo acquired 12,125 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.05 per share, for a total transaction of $994,856.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,334,863.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE ACA opened at $83.66 on Friday. Arcosa, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.98 and a fifty-two week high of $95.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $664.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.54 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 6.05%. Arcosa’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcosa Profile

(Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.