Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 3,977 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 1,752.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 6,277.8% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 184.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 181.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 776 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SEIC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SEI Investments news, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 656,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,004,117.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of SEIC opened at $67.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99. SEI Investments has a one year low of $52.19 and a one year high of $72.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.16.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $518.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.80 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 25.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 25.14%.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Stories

