Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 506 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 18.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,159,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,074 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Zoetis by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 108,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,537 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its stake in Zoetis by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 594,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,331,000 after buying an additional 158,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at $8,831,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC cut their price objective on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.11.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $183.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $144.80 and a one year high of $201.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.20. The company has a market capitalization of $83.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.86.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.14%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.