Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 522 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPC. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 3.6% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.14.

GPC opened at $138.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $126.35 and a twelve month high of $164.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.25.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

