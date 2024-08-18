Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 5,876 Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,876 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 399.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of Woodside Energy Group stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.03. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $25.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on WDS shares. Macquarie raised shares of Woodside Energy Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Woodside Energy Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

