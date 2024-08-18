Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 654 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 55,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 0.5% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 89,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth $45,000. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Corteva by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 388,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,934,000 after purchasing an additional 53,430 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 6.7% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CTVA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Argus downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $53.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.89 and its 200 day moving average is $54.37. The company has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 68.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $58.76.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.08%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

