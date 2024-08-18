Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 746 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 242,633 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in T-Mobile US by 536.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 878 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 11.0% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.98, for a total value of $31,102,086.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 675,072,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,698,359,197.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.98, for a total value of $31,102,086.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 675,072,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,698,359,197.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total value of $3,287,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,376,590.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,897,205 shares of company stock valued at $503,460,734. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TMUS

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS opened at $196.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $230.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.47 and a 1 year high of $197.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.14.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.