Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 888 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 274.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in MSCI by 9.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 239,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,475,000 after acquiring an additional 21,310 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in MSCI by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $959,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $904,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in MSCI by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 819,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,506,000 after acquiring an additional 57,342 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of MSCI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised shares of MSCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.79.

MSCI Stock Performance

NYSE:MSCI opened at $561.66 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.95 and a 52 week high of $617.39. The firm has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $509.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $523.00.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $707.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.41 million. MSCI had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 143.09%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.78 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 43.69%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

