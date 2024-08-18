Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 9,118 Shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Free Report) by 524.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,856 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,118 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Woori Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,075,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 84,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 58,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 149.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 31,781 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Woori Financial Group by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 44,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 10,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Woori Financial Group Price Performance

WF stock opened at $34.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.35. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $36.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.07.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group ( NYSE:WF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.40. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.

