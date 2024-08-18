Blue Trust Inc. Raises Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 67.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $276.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $61.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $267.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.26. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $307.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.90%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $257.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.53.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

