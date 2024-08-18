Blue Trust Inc. Raises Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,844 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,400,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 426.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its position in ANSYS by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in ANSYS by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 29,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,837,000 after buying an additional 9,863 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total value of $52,598.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,123.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.33.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $325.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $319.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $328.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 65.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.80. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.01 and a 1-year high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.58. ANSYS had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $594.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

