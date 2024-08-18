Blue Trust Inc. Raises Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 280.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at $8,506,146.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of GILD stock opened at $73.78 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $87.86. The company has a market cap of $91.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.94, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.26.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

