Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 331.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in A. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 527.8% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $140.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.32 and a 200 day moving average of $138.31. The company has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.80 and a 12-month high of $155.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on A. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $152.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.27.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,916 shares of company stock worth $2,527,860 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

