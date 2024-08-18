Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth $28,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 284,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,114,000 after buying an additional 37,099 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 25,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth about $15,935,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Enbridge by 10.8% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 19,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $38.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $39.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.01%.

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.