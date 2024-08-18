Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 249.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth $29,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 468.4% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1,614.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup raised AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays raised AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $84.41 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $85.30. The company has a market cap of $261.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.37 and a 200 day moving average of $73.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 48.04%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

