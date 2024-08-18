Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 43.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 189.9% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $414,809.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,582.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HIG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup cut shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:HIG opened at $110.46 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.82 and a twelve month high of $112.65. The company has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.99.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to repurchase $3.30 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.