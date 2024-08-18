Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 34.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,887,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,670,032,000 after purchasing an additional 174,251 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,393,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,221,599,000 after buying an additional 80,536 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $655,804,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,176,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,870,000 after buying an additional 11,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,655,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,766,000 after acquiring an additional 243,996 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $385.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.29.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,447,862.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at $27,447,862.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,902.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,243 shares of company stock worth $14,216,550. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of TT stock opened at $341.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $333.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $184.02 and a 12-month high of $351.41.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

