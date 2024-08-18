Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 170.5% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM opened at $205.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.71 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.83.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

