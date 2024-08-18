Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 31.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in AT&T by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in AT&T by 176.6% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 58.2% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank cut shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.06.

AT&T Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of T stock opened at $19.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.92 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.73. The stock has a market cap of $138.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

