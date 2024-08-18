Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stock Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 69.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SON. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 724,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,485,000 after purchasing an additional 371,096 shares during the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Sonoco Products by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 266,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,863,000 after purchasing an additional 41,006 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 6.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,363,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,890,000 after purchasing an additional 88,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 97,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after buying an additional 32,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Sonoco Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

NYSE:SON opened at $50.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.68. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $48.22 and a twelve month high of $61.73.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.