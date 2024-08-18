Blue Trust Inc. Sells 2,001 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Blue Trust Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.79 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.11.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.