Blue Trust Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Blue Trust Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $25.97 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $26.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.