Blue Water Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BLUWU) Shares Up 6.8%

Blue Water Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLUWU – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.35 and last traded at $10.35. 7,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 14,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.35.
About Blue Water Acquisition
Blue Water Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.
