Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 100.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 106.9% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.7% in the second quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,618.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,810.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,687.29. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,733.04 and a 12-month high of $4,144.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $37.62 earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,900.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. HSBC increased their price objective on Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Booking from $4,500.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,205.00 price target (up from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,068.32.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

