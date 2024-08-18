Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Acquired by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,448 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 62,000.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BOX in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of BOX by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

BOX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $28.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.91. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $30.94.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. BOX had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $264.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.65 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $342,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,552,912 shares in the company, valued at $40,965,818.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $262,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,019,155 shares in the company, valued at $79,283,010.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $342,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,552,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,965,818.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,440 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

